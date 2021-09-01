MSO Symposium Celebrates 10th Anniversary [Episode 107]

The MSO Symposium is an annual event hosted by the Automotive Service Association. This year, it will be celebrating its 10th anniversary! Its content is directed by many of the most experienced, high-growth executives from the leading Multi-Shop Operations, or MSOs in the automotive collision repair industry.

Focal points of the event include opportunities to learn from industry peers, acquire knowledge from field experts on trends and topics that influence the collision repair business, and discover equipment and service offerings made for collision repair business success.

The 2021 MSO Symposium will be held November 1, 2021, at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas as a live, in-person event. Attendees can expect to gain useful and original information from key decision-makers and industry influencers, that will help guide businesses today and into the future.

To give you a better idea of the valuable information shared at the MSO Symposium, here’s an ASA Podcast from the 2019 event. It’s an interview with two MSOs – one from the U.S. and one from Canada that will give you an idea of why you need to be there!

Jim Keller, President of 1Collision and Larry French, VP of Sales and Marketing of CSN Collision Centers provide their impressions of what they found most compelling about the 2019 MSO Symposium.

The 2021 MSO Symposium is designed to provide market insights and important information for those businesses whose operations often span multiple states.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 am Pacific time and features a unique lineup of presentations and panelists.

Topics for the 10th Anniversary MSO Symposium include industry trends such as vehicle scanning, diagnostics, and the move toward electrification of the vehicle fleet.

MSOs attending will also hear from industry experts on estimating, First Notice of Loss, and economic topics related to national and global administrations, consolidations, post-pandemic influencers and much more!

The one-day conference will conclude with an evening reception and the 10th Anniversary MSO Symposium celebration.

For more information, or to register, visit www.msosymposium.com.