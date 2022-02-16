ASA Releases Episode 116 of Technology and Telematics Podcast on Electric Vehicle Repair Safety, Part 2

The second episode of the Technology and Telematics (TTF) Podcast series, A Changing Fleet, is now live on the Automotive Service Association (ASA) podcast channel and the Taking the Hill page of the ASA website. This episode features a presentation by Mark Allen, the Collision Programs and Workshop Equipment Manager for Audi of America.

To listen to the podcast episode, CLICK HERE.

During the podcast, Allen discusses best practices for both mechanical and collision shops safely and effectively perform repair and maintenance for electric vehicles (EVs) including:

Necessary education and training for service repair professionals working on EVs in shops

Safety precautions and protocols for de-energizing high voltage systems, and recommended uniform and tools to be used while repairing EVs

Recommendations for safe layout and architecture of shops repairing EVs, and necessary equipment for the repair, transport, and disposal of EV batteries

The availability and accessibility of OEM repair procedures to all shop owners, including repair procedures for electric vehicles

“We really appreciate Mark’s participation in the Technology and Telematics Podcast Series,” says Fred Hules II, ASA Chairman, “Mark is a respected name in the automotive industry and this presentation gives unique insight into the safety precautions that we as shop owners need to be adhering to as we work on electric vehicles.”

The Technology and Telematics Forum Podcast, hosted by ASA in partnership with the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, features a variety of industry experts discussing the transition to an “all-electric” automotive future.

