Hyundai to expand electrified, eco-focused lineup to 10 models in 2022

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif.—Hyundai announced yesterday its commitment to offer 10 electrified, eco-focused vehicles by the end of 2022, including seven SUVs and three car models.

The product introductions include eco solutions for many of Hyundai’s current products as well as all-new models, such as the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6.

Product details for those Hyundai models have a steady roll out cadence throughout the 2021/2022 time frame.

“We’re not only developing the vehicles our customers need now, we’re also envisioning smart mobility solutions for pressing environmental and transportation needs of the future,” said Olabisi Boyle, vice president of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. “Ultimately, this full spectrum of new technologies will promote a planet-friendly, zero-emission ecosystem as part of our ‘Progress for Humanity’ global vision.”