NEW! Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): Lexus parking assist system issues after collision repairs

TECH TIPS (courtesy of ALLDATA)

Vehicle: 2018 Lexus NX 300, FWD, L4-2.0L Turbo (8AR-FTS), Automatic Transmission/Transaxle

Mileage: 38,889

Problem: This vehicle sustained substantial front and rear collision damage. The bumpers and proximity sensors were replaced during repairs. After the repairs were made, the parking assist system did not work and the warning indicator in the instrument cluster was on. The body shop’s technician pulled a diagnostic trouble code (DTC) then called ALLDATA Tech-Assist for some assistance.

Case Details: The DTC the technician retrieved was: C1AEC – Front Sensor Communication Malfunction. Since the code was for the front sensors, the Tech-Assist consultant suggested checking the sensor harness for any damage that could have happened during the collision. He also advised installing a new harness if it was damaged in any way since impact damage can cause a multitude of issues.

The technician inspected the repair work and found that the old harness for the front proximity sensors was used. When he tested the wiring, he found an open wire between sensor 2 and 3.

Confirmed Repair: The technician replaced the front proximity sensor harness. Afterwards, he took the vehicle for a road test and the DTC cleared on its own. A quick post-scan found no other DTCs present. Fixed!