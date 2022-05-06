ASA Releases Episode 117: Serving the Community with Al Oramas

ASA welcomes Al Oramas, President Pro Auto Care, in Colorado to the show today.

Since 1992, Pro Auto Care has been providing the highest quality auto repair services in the Denver metro area.

At Pro Auto Care, they believe in serving the community and building a family culture at both their Denver and Littleton locations.

LISTEN NOW: Episode 117

Join us as Al shares:

How both of his small businesses give back to their local communities and help make a difference for many of the local non-profit organizations.

Ways he has worked with his team to build a family culture.

The importance of being an Automotive Service Association member and how it has helped his business.

With over three decades of service to the automotive industry, we are thankful for Al’s commitment and dedication to the elevating the independent automotive repair industry.

This episode is presented by Dell Technologies.