CARS – Clock is ticking … Early Bird Registration Expires This Week!

Early bird registration will be expiring soon for ASA National’s Congress of Automotive Repair and Service event. Attendees will enjoy additional savings by registering before close of business Aug. 20, 2021.

CARS Executive Outlook is a one-day event on Nov. 1, 2021, at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Targeting progressive-minded automotive mechanical repair facility owners and high-level managers, the program will focus on new and upcoming technology – including the 8th Annual Technology & Telematics Forum, which will be featured in the morning.

“Our industry is changing rapidly and we wanted to focus on providing owners with ideas and information that they can reflect on as they prepare for the future. The all-day event will be packed with data, presentations, speakers, panels, educators and networking with peers and experts in the automotive industry with focus on the industry leaders of tomorrow; it’s not for everyone,” ASA President Ray Fisher said. “It will be the perfect opportunity for mechanical repair shop owners and their upper management to catch up on the latest and interact with like-minded colleagues. We are very excited about our program and bringing such an important event live after the past 18 months. We are looking forward to our first main live event and we have already heard the same from our registrants!”

ASA is partnering with the Alliance for Automotive Innovation for the 2021 TTF program titled: “A Changing Fleet.”

According to ASA Washington, D.C. Representative Bob Redding, the 8th annual Technology & Telematics Forum (TTF) program will focus on “the transportation sector’s transition to an electrified future and the implications for independent automotive repair shops.”

Redding said the forum will feature a diverse group of speakers and topics throughout the morning aimed at bringing the best and most up-to-date information about electric vehicles, the administration’s action on climate crisis and new vehicle technologies entering the market.

Topics at TTF will include new vehicle advancements, electric vehicles, infrastructure, and manufacturers’ focus towards clean energy.

The afternoon CARS “Executive Outlook – the Road Ahead” segment will feature panel discussions and presentations providing valuable data and information. It will focus on:

Where the automotive service market is going,

Finding and keeping tomorrow’s technical talent,

A special panel on changing the game through unconventional thinking in a conventional workplace, and

A technical session on the latest Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) technology that is continuously evolving.

An evening networking reception will follow the executive event for event attendees only.

Seating is limited, and early bird registration offers special pricing through close of business Aug. 20: $179 for ASA members and $279 for non-members. Beginning Aug. 21, pricing will increase to $199 for ASA members and $299 for non-members.