ASA Releases New Consumer Video on Choosing the Right Tires

As part of its efforts to provides its member-shops with more consumer-focused resources, the Automotive Service Association unveiled a new video on tires.

The two-minute video titled, Choosing the Right Tires for Your Vehicle, educates consumers about tire specifications, including when to replace tires and selecting the right tires for their vehicle and climate.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE VIDEO

“By providing these new resources to our members, we want to arm them with information and the educational tools they need to help their customers make more informed decisions on repairs and service. Beyond just telling their customers, these resources are showing them. We hope our shops will use the videos to promote greater safety and driving confidence,” said Ray Fisher, AMAM, ASA president.

Along with the video on tires, there are additional videos on:

ADAS

Motor oils

Good, Better, Best Brake Replacement

ASA encourages all service and repair professionals to bookmark this new resource page so that they can use the videos to educate motorists on the decisions they are making when it comes to taking care of their vehicles.

Bookmark Now: https://www.asashop.org/consumer/.

To find an ASA shop near you, go here: https://members.asashop.org/find-a-shop.