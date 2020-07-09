ASA Podcast (Episode 51): ASA Chairman’s Message

The Automotive Service Association represents essential automotive and collision repair business all across the nation.

Like our members who make up those essential businesses, your association has been coping with the fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.

In this podcast, we’re talking with Bob Wills, ASA Chairman and owner of Wills Auto Service in Battlecreek, Mich., as he offers an update on what ASA has been doing to meet the challenges while helping our members stay informed on the latest information to help their businesses through these challenging times.

Listen in as Bob offers his quarterly Chairman’s Message on how ASA is changing to adapt to the new reality we all face.

LISTEN NOW: Episode 51 – ASA Podcast Series

Hear all about it as we discuss:

How the ASA Board of Directors approved a temporary payment delay for ASA members to renew their membership.

How the ASA Washington Office worked for our members to have them included as essential businesses and informed about how to take advantage of the government stimulus packages.

How ASA is providing online training during the crisis through the Webinar Wednesday series, social media, podcasts and many other digital communication channels.

How the COVID-19 crisis has impacted ASA members around the country.

How ASA is meeting the challenge of having to cancel the live Annual Business Meeting to protect the health of our members and the move to more virtual meetings and events.

How the ASA National staff and our Affiliates are working together on a new membership drive to show how important ASA membership can be for shops to survive and thrive going forward.

Offering the thanks and appreciation of your association for the support we continue to receive from our members, industry partners, Affiliates and staff who work every day on behalf of the industry.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 51 of the ASA Podcast series.

