AirPro Diagnostics welcomes Signature Collision Centers 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – June 2, 2020 – AirPro Diagnostics, the leader in remote diagnostics, scanning, programming and ADAS calibration solutions, is proud to announce the addition of Signature Collision Centers to its list of elite clients. Based in Annapolis, MD, Signature Collision is a rapidly growing, high quality, customer-focused MSO with 24 locations along the eastern seaboard.

“We understand that vehicle technology is rapidly advancing and that each manufacturer has its own complex and unique service requirements,” said Carl Deaton, VP of Operations at Signature Collision Centers. “It’s also become clear to us that neither our in-house techs or local mobile techs would enable us to service every model vehicle on every repair. AirPro takes a unique approach by offering on demand, uniquely-trained brand specialists. We surveyed the market and found AirPro to be the most capable provider to deliver all the services we need, not just today but into the future.”

“We don’t have the expectation that our own OE brand specialists be necessarily skilled across multiple makes; how could body shops possibly have that expectation of just one technician?” said Eric Newell, VP of Field Operations and Business Development at AirPro. “We welcome Signature Collision to the AirPro family and are excited for them to start experiencing the full benefits of our OE services which will yield significant reductions in cycle time and comebacks. We hope all shops will focus on their core competencies and leave the diagnosis and repair of complex vehicle electronics and safety systems to the professionals at AirPro.”

AirPro’s scan-tool and services meet rigorous vehicle manufacturer requirements by having properly OEM- licensed software and scan-tool hardware resident or “local” to the vehicle. Additionally, AirPro is a contact-free service and thereby assists shops in minimizing exposure to outside contagions. ORION, AirPro’s cloud-based diagnostic management system, is the hub by which all services are delivered including its heralded “10-Minute Response Pledge”. This unique combination provides the automotive aftermarket with reliable, efficient and accurate scanning, diagnostic and calibration solutions.