Remembering Bob Greenwood 1949-2021

On Saturday, September 11, the automotive service industry lost one of its most visionary business development trainers when Bob Greenwood passed away suddenly at the young age of 71. Our thoughts and prayers are with Bob’s family at this most difficult time, and we hope they find comfort in the outpouring of sympathy from the many in our industry who were mentored and had their lives touched by Bob’s wit and wisdom.

We interviewed Bob October 21, 2020, where, in the midst of a pandemic, he shared his vision for elevating the automotive industry with a new way of looking at the business of automotive service and repair. Bob presented his new Business Development Class in partnership with the Automotive Service Association, and it was extremely popular. In fact, another 2021 Level 1 class was being promoted to launch in September when we received the tragic news of Bob’s passing.

In memory of Bob and the good work he did, here is a rebroadcast of that recorded 2020 interview wherein Bob shares his vision for a better tomorrow. He was a good friend and mentor to many and did much to help our ASA members grow their businesses and achieve success. He was, simply, a good man. He will be deeply missed.

Bob Greenwood, AMAM, was president and CEO of Automotive Aftermarket E-Learning Centre Ltd. (AAEC). With over 40 years of Business Management experience within the Independent sector of the automotive aftermarket in North America, Bob was widely recognized as one of the best business development coaches in the industry. The changes we’re facing due to the pandemic require that we think differently. To answer this need, Bob created a new Level 1 Business Development class presented by ASA to explain that new way of thinking about the business of automotive service and repair. It’s something everyone can do that

doesn’t require anything but an open mind to succeed!

Hear all about it as Bob discusses: