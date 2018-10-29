Refocus for the next 90 days

New year brings new challenges but also new opportunities.

We are about to move into a new year. It’s time to “refocus” to achieve great results in 2019. I would like to challenge you to commit to this for the next 90 days as it will really bring clarity to your position as owner/manager of the business.

In fact, write this statement down and position it on your desk so you are forced to read it every time you sit down:

“My RESPONSIBILITY to this business is to obtain RESULTS with proven solutions, not to just DWELL on PROBLEMS.”

We often fall into a mindset of negativity moving into January each year because we can get overwhelmed with problems and issues in our business, which can lead to a “little” feeling sorry for one’s self rather than doing our job, namely prioritizing and getting things resolved. Remember that ownership or management is a position in the company and this position must be accountable to the total business. That is what owners/managers get paid to do.

Staff can see when the boss is not leading the business and achieving results. Behaviour never lies. The business, in their mind, is still the same old routine and seemingly the same old problems are still here and then they see the boss working IN the business instead of ON the business. I’m not talking about filling a temporary role until a new employee is found. I’m talking about management taking up a permanent position that should be filled by an employee to free up the time required allowing management to work on all issues the shop is facing and installing solutions to obtain results in order to keep the business moving forward.

With all the issues in this business today it is easy to fall into this trap of “sameness” where nothing really moves forward and the next thing you know another year has gone by.

Let’s get focused with clarity and make 2019 an exceptional year for you, the staff and the total business. Start with the next 90 days. Commit to your position and responsibility totally. Don’t let your emotions consume you because you may have to ruffle other people’s feathers because they stand in your way. They don’t believe in or don’t want to understand the vision you have embraced that you know is the right solution for your future. These people that are interfering or holding you and your business back must be eliminated.

You and your business are “professional.” You are different than the rest of the Aftermarket. You have a different and very in-depth understanding of how this business must work to sustain profitability, provide satisfying careers for staff and build a truly loyal and trustworthy clientele. You have been exposed to and engaged in business solutions in business management classes you have attended that you know is comprehensive and is the right way to carry out your professional responsibilities to your clients when fully embraced. You understand that you must maintain a learning “culture” in your business. Let’s get this done.

Now let’s take YOUR responsibility seriously and with total commitment.

This is the year where you commit that you are going to get the results you want and change the business where necessary in order to achieve that. No exceptions! You can do this.