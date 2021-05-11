NEW! Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): F-150 lacks power, rough idle, black smoke from exhaust

Mileage: 242,302

Problem: This F150 was brought in for a rough idle and lack of power concern. The owner also noticed black smoke coming from the exhaust and it smelled like fuel.

Case Details: The technician was surprised that the malfunction indicator (MIL) light was off and there were no diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) in any modules.

The owner also mentioned that the fuel rail pressure (FRP) sensor, fuel pump, fuel pump driver module (FPDM), and powertrain control module (PCM) had been already replaced. None of the new parts had fixed the issue.