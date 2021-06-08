New! Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): Ford F450 shifter stuck in park

TECH TIPS (courtesy of ALLDATA)

Vehicle: 2011 Ford Truck F-450, 2WD, Super Duty V8-6.7L DSL Turbo, Automatic Transmission/Transaxle

Mileage: 131,190

Problem: The owner had his Ford F-450 towed to the shop because the column shifter was stuck in Park and would not release.

NOTE: When the shifter is stuck in Park, you can use the brake shift interlock override procedure outlined in ALLDATA to move the selector lever from the PARK position to neutral. The vehicle can then be driven.

Case Details: Initial checks by the technician revealed a blown fuse F21 (10A) for the Brake Pedal Position (BPP) switch in the body control module. After he replaced the fuse, the brake shift interlock could be heard clicking when stepping on the brake pedal, but the shifter still could not be moved. A quick call to ALLDATA Tech-Assist provided some additional diagnostics.

Using the wiring diagram as a guide, the ALLDATA Tech-Assist consultant advised the technician to check all power and grounds to the brake shift interlock. Even though it was audibly clicking, it may not be fully actuating and releasing the shifter. All the power inputs and grounds to the brake shift interlock were good.

Confirmed Repair: The technician replaced the brake shift interlock and verified that the column shifter operated as designed. Fixed!