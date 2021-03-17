ASA Podcast (Episode 87): Advanced vehicles require advanced repair procedures

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Today’s vehicles are marvels of modern technology. From computer-controlled engine management to Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS), even the most average car or light truck is a rolling computer network.

Making sure all of these systems are working properly after a collision requires advanced equipment and highly-trained technicians, along with a new list of standard repair procedures to ensure a safe and complete repair.

The investment in equipment and training alone is significant for collision repair facilities, and it’s reasonable to conclude that there must be a return on that investment to allow the business to continue investing in the people and equipment necessary to keep up with advancing vehicle technology.

In this episode, ASA Collision Director Mike LeVasseur explains the work done by the ASA Collision Operations Committee in cooperation with other industry associations to help educate shops and insurance companies on the necessity of properly compensating shops performing pre and post-repair vehicle scans.