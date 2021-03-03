Video: ASA Podcast (Episode 85) – Building a future & making a difference

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – John Glosek grew up in Pennsylvania loving golf and muscle cars. He built his first engine at 16 and worked in a machine shop, honing his automotive skills in high school.

After earning degrees in business management and automotive technology, he followed his passion and now works for Steve Horvath as the Service Manager at Jeno’s Auto Service, Inc. in Littleton, Colorado.

John is a thirty-something and one of the next generation of leaders in the automotive service industry.

Listen in as John discusses:

How he found his love for anything automotive in a small town with lots of muscle cars and mentors.

His pride in being an ASE-Certified professional.

John’s insights into what he sees as the biggest challenges for himself and our industry.

What shop owners need to do to find and keep top technicians in the business.

Working with different generations in the shop.

How he grows entry-level technicians into Master Techs.

Keeping up with changing technology and how training needs to change.

The industry shift to electrical diagnosis and what’s on the horizon.

Maintaining his work/life balance.

The Hands of the Carpenter Charity everyone at Jeno’s supports.

How he’s preparing for what’s next and how ASA has helped his career.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 85 of the ASA Podcast series.

ASA PODCAST SERIES: THE EPISODES