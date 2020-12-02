ASA Podcast (Episode 75): Clark Plucinski on his work with the Collision Repair Education Foundation

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Clark Plucinski has been a well-known name in the collision repair industry for over 45 years.

He’s been a multi-shop owner, served on the I-CAR Board and spent the last four years as the Executive Director of the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF).

Clark recently announced his retirement, and shares his thoughts on his work with CREF supporting the education of the next-generation of collision technicians and what we need to do to continue developing new talent in the age of COVID.