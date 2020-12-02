ASA Podcast (Episode 75): Clark Plucinski on his work with the Collision Repair Education Foundation
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Clark Plucinski has been a well-known name in the collision repair industry for over 45 years.
He’s been a multi-shop owner, served on the I-CAR Board and spent the last four years as the Executive Director of the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF).
Clark recently announced his retirement, and shares his thoughts on his work with CREF supporting the education of the next-generation of collision technicians and what we need to do to continue developing new talent in the age of COVID.
Hear all about it as Clark discusses:
- His retirement plans and the birth of his first grandchild.
- Clark’s career and how he built True2Form, one of the first large collision MSO’s.
- How his industry involvement contributed significantly to his success.
- What the Collision Repair Education Foundation does to help collision training programs nationwide.
- How CREF is working to attract and train tomorrow’s collision technicians and build a bridge to employment.
- What a collision business needs to foster and grow their entry level technicians.
- The devastating impact the pandemic has had on CREF.
- How CREF has succeeded in attracting talent for the collision industry.
- What CREF will need to succeed going forward.
- For more information visit https://www.collisioneducationfoundation.org
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 75 of the ASA Podcast series.