Women Owners of Electric Vehicles: Tapping into a Growing Market

As electric vehicles (EVs) continue to gain popularity, it is crucial for automotive retail businesses to understand and cater to diverse consumer segments. In recent years, women have emerged as a significant force in the EV market. Today, we’ll explore some of the statistics on women owners of electric vehicles, sheds light on their motivations, and provides insights into effective marketing and sales strategies to engage and attract this growing demographic.

The Rise of Women Owners in the EV Market

Historically, the automotive industry has been male-dominated. However, the landscape is rapidly changing, and women are becoming influential players – however, in the EV segment, ownership skews predominantly male. According to a recent study conducted by S&P Global Mobility, women make up a smaller percentage of EV owners, accounting for just 28% of total EV registrations, compared to 41% of all new vehicle registrations. The lack of appeal of EV sales among women is a source of concern, but also represent a great opportunity for growth for modern automotive retail businesses.

The motivations women may choose electric vehicles are varied but often revolve around environmental consciousness, cost savings, and technology adoption. EVs offer a sustainable and eco-friendly mode of transportation, aligning with women’s growing concern for the environment. Additionally, the lower operating and maintenance costs associated with EVs make them an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers. Women are also drawn to the advanced technology and innovative features offered by electric vehicles. Make sure to make these connections when talking to women buyers about EV options.

Understanding the women’s perspective is crucial for marketers and sales teams to effectively tap into this market. By recognizing the unique needs and preferences of women EV owners, businesses can tailor their strategies to provide a personalized and engaging customer experience.

Effective EV Marketing to Women Strategies:

Education and Awareness: Many women remain unaware of the benefits and capabilities of electric vehicles. To attract them, manufacturers and dealerships should invest in educational campaigns that emphasize the environmental advantages, financial savings, and convenience of EV ownership. This could include informative workshops, webinars, and online resources aimed specifically at women. Collaborating with influential female EV owners and advocates can further enhance credibility and reach. Safety and Security: Addressing safety concerns is essential in marketing and selling EVs to women. Highlight the advanced safety features, crash test ratings, and reliability of electric vehicles. Emphasize the benefits of a lower center of gravity, which provides improved stability and reduces the risk of rollovers. Assuring women of their safety while driving an EV will go a long way in building trust and confidence. Practicality and Versatility: Demonstrate how electric vehicles fit into women’s lifestyles and address their unique needs. Emphasize the spaciousness of EVs, the availability of family-friendly models, and the ease of charging at home. Highlight the convenience of electric vehicles for daily commuting, running errands, and weekend getaways. Showcasing the versatility and practicality of EVs will resonate with women seeking a reliable and adaptable mode of transportation. Collaborations and Partnerships: Partnering with brands and organizations that align with women’s interests and values can be an effective marketing strategy. Collaborate with Eco-conscious lifestyle brands, women-centric publications, or female empowerment organizations. This can help reach a wider audience and establish the EV brand as a trusted partner in women’s journeys. Engaging Experience: Create a welcoming and inclusive atmosphere at dealerships by training sales teams to be knowledgeable, respectful, and attentive to women customers. Ensure that female customers are treated as knowledgeable and capable buyers, avoiding stereotypes or condescension. Offering test drives, extended warranties, and competitive financing options can also incentivize women to choose EVs. Community Building: Facilitate networking and community-building opportunities for women EV owners. Organize events, meetups, or online forums where women can share their experiences, seek advice, and connect with like-minded individuals. Building a supportive community will foster loyalty and advocacy for the brand.

As the electric vehicle market continues to grow, women are poised to emerge as a significant consumer segment – with a little effective communication! By understanding the motivations and preferences of women consumers, businesses can implement targeted marketing and sales strategies that resonate with this demographic. In addition, your service lane can increase market share among EV owners by being EV repair ready!

Educating women about the benefits of EVs, addressing safety concerns, highlighting practicality and versatility, forging strategic partnerships, and creating engaging dealership experiences are key steps to successfully tapping into the excellent potential of women EV owners. By embracing this shift in the automotive landscape, manufacturers, dealerships and service centers can position themselves as leaders in meeting the evolving needs of diverse consumers.

Jody DeVere, CEO of AskPatty.com, is an authority on marketing to women, as well as an automotive journalist, car-care expert and safety spokesperson for the industry. You can reach her at jdevere@askpatty.com.