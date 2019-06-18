Winners named in ASA’s ‘Best Waiting Area’ contest

1st place (ASA’s ‘Best Waiting Area’ Contest): CoAuto of Reno, Nevada

2nd place – tie (ASA’s ‘Best Waiting Area’ Contest): WOW Auto Care of Poway, California

2nd place – tie (ASA’s ‘Best Waiting Area’ Contest): V&F Auto Inc. of Agawam, Massachusetts

Honorable Mention (ASA’s ‘Best Waiting Area’ Contest): Interstate Auto Care of Madison Heights, Michigan

Honorable Mention (ASA’s ‘Best Waiting Area’ Contest): Old Dominion Collision Repair of Eugene, Oregon

Honorable Mention (ASA’s ‘Best Waiting Area’ Contest): Foreman’s Integra Tire Auto Centre of Langley, B.C., Canada

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas April 2, 2019 – Three auto repair shops have claimed top honors in ASA’s “Best Waiting Area” contest.

CoAuto of Reno, Nev. garnered first place with its “Art Gallery meets Auto Repair” entry.

“CoAuto knows how to create a satisfying customer experience, and their waiting room is a perfect example,” said Leona Dalavai Scott, ASA’s director of marketing and communications.

“They get the everyday details right such as free WiFi and coffee but take it up several notches by providing snacks and even wine! Their support of community and local artists is evident in the artwork on display. It results in an experience that creates a beautiful and uplifting environment while waiting. Who wouldn’t want to walk into such a bright and positive place?”

V&F Auto Inc. of Agawam, Mass. and WOW Auto Care of Poway, Calif. tied for second place.

“Enjoy a cup of coffee by the fire or work remotely at one of the bar tops while our expert technicians get your vehicle ready for anything!” V&F’s entry form said.

ASA Executive Director Ray Fisher was impressed with V&F’s waiting area.

“Sorry to all contestants who have great areas, but it is really hard to beat hot coffee in front of a fireplace,” Fisher said.

Judges were equally as impressed with WOW Auto Care.

“Your comfort, convenience, and confidence are our top priorities,” WOW Auto Care’s entry said. “We make the auto service experience easier for all with amenities like email/text updates, free shuttle service, free Wi-Fi, family entertainment centers, and more.”

The judges agreed.

“The area is clean and neat and offers a variety of opportunities,” Fisher said. “The large glass area allows you to enjoy the view of the day while being protected from Mother Nature if she has one of her dark moments.”

Receiving honorable mention honors were Interstate Auto Care of Madison Heights, Mich.; Foreman’s Integra Tire Auto Centre of Langley, B.C., Canada, and Old Dominion Collision Repair of Eugene, Ore.

The contest is the first in a series of ASA competitions aimed at bringing positive attention to repair shops in the U.S. and abroad.

“We are always excited when we can honor those in the auto repair industry who are doing great things,” Fisher said recently. “This contest and other upcoming contests will give us the opportunity to do just that.”

ASA is currently accepting entries for its annual Top 10 Websites Contest and has plans for additional contests in the fall.

