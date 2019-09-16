What you may have missed! ASA, Alliance host 6th annual Technology & Telematics Forum

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sept. 16, 2019 – The Automotive Service Association (ASA) and the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers (the “Alliance”) hosted the 6th annual Technology & Telematics Forum Sept. 12 in Troy, Mich.

The forum consisted of several segmented discussions focused on new vehicle technologies, data access and cybersecurity solutions. Attendees heard from experts representing entities from across the automotive industry.

(For complete coverage of this event – including videos and photo gallery – visit AutoInc.org.)

Panel discussions went into detail regarding the latest and future vehicle technologies and, specifically, what impact these technologies will have on the independent automotive repair industry.

The program included:

What’s Now, New, and Next

A question-and-answer session with Debra Bezzina, Managing Director of the Center for Connected and Automated Transportation, University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute.

What’s at Stake for Me with These New Technologies?

A panel discussion involving Frank Leutz, Desert Car Care of Chandler in Chandler, Ariz.; Jason (Buck) Zeise, LaMettry’s in Minneapolis, Minn.; Josh McFarlin, Vice President of Strategic Business Operations, Airpro Diagnostics; and Robert (Bob) C. Passmore, CPCU, Assistant Vice President, Personal Lines Policy, American Property Casualty Insurance Association.

Leutz and Zeise discussed multiple factors that revolve around vehicle data access. Both Leutz and Zeise reiterated the need for educating consumers about their vehicles, the data that is being collected and how repairers use that data.

What’s New?

A panel discussion with Chuck Olsen, Senior VP of Operations & Automotive Technology, Airpro Diagnostics; Dave Johnson, Director Global Service Engineering operations, Ford Customer Service Division; and Ethan Wilson, Senior Government Relations Manager & Legal Counsel, Turo.

During this discussion, Johnson informed attendees about what Ford is doing with new vehicle technologies and data access. Data access is necessary to diagnose and repair vehicles but must ensure that consumers’ privacy rights are protected.

Data Access and Cybersecurity Solutions

A panel discussion with Kevin DiVito, President, Mobile Auto Solutions; Ben Johnson, Director, Product Management, Mitchell1; John Ohly, Director Federal Affairs, Alliance for Automobile Manufacturers.

Think About This on Your Way Home

A question-and-answer session with Jeff Massimilla, Vice President of Global Security at GM.

During this session, Massimilla addressed the importance of cybersecurity for today’s vehicles and what GM is currently doing in that space. He said GM realizes technology is becoming increasingly sophisticated and explained how GM is taking steps within their digital vehicle architecture to strengthen security.

Ray Fisher, ASA executive director, was pleased with the overall success of the program.

“I want to thank the Alliance for not only their sponsorship of the program, but more importantly, sharing our vision of a productive dialogue with our professionals within the automotive repair industry,” said Fisher.

“I think this was a prime example of defining the importance of ‘advocacy,’ which is what Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C., representative does for our members. It’s not just about ‘legislation,’ it is having the ability to have dialogue to avoid government regulation. The panels covered a lot of information and a great number of ideas were shared. It is one of the things that ASA is here for.”

