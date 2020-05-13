WATCH NOW: ASA Podcast’s ‘Positively Positive’ Edition on ‘Zoom!’

WATCH NOW!

We heard you loud & clear! Our recent industry survey revealed your concern about marketing your repair shops in the current COVID-19 business climate.

Well, we brought together three auto repair industry ‘marketing gurus’ – Frank Butkus-Leutz, Jeff Buckley & Vinnie Lucido – for an amazing podcast aimed at sharing cutting-edge marketing tips while helping everyone remain positive!

ASA Podcast: Episode 43 – Positively Positive

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – As the COVID-19 crisis continues, the country is beginning to open up.

When things will return to something like normal is anyone’s guess, but keeping a positive focus is critical to our long-term success.

Listen in as shop owners Jeff Buckley, Frank Leutz and Vinnie Lucido share their strategies in marketing during the crisis, keeping employee morale up and how they’re reaching out to their communities and other businesses. What we do during this challenge will determine how quickly we get through it.

What you’ll learn:

In every crisis there are rays of sunshine that spotlight the best in all of us.

How the CORONA-19 crisis has affected business.

How shop owners are making the best of their time.

What changes to make during the crisis – watch your spending!

Why marketing never stops and is more important than ever.

There’s always opportunity.

Why service and repair shops are essential.

Using social media and community outreach during a crisis.

Let them know you’re open!

How Associations are vital to repair shops and why you should support them.

Brainstorming with other businesses and sharing ideas.

How supporting your local businesses can help grow yours.

What you shouldn’t do in a crisis – don’t cave to fear and greed, sell value!

Cause-related marketing works!

Training never stops.

Why relationships and humor are paths to success.

Measure what works to find out what doesn’t.

Be creative in everything you do.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 43 of the ASA Podcast series.

ASA PODCAST SERIES: THE EPISODE