Video: ASA President talks everything X50 & why shop owners, others should attend
Two-day conference scheduled for April 30-May 1.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – The ASA X50 Conference & Expo is a new virtual training and trade show event with a twist.
With 50 of the top trainers in the industry, a convention-center feel, and opportunities for networking, one-on-one vendor meetings, and much more, it’s a two-day event that delivers a truckload of value!
In this episode, we talk with Ray Fisher, ASA president & executive director, on why you need to be there and how the time spent will help you drive your business forward.
Listen in as Ray describes the cooperative effort between ASA National staff, the ASA Affiliates and the many industry partners and supporters who helped bring the X50 Conference and Expo to life!
From the very affordable training to the networking, exhibits, forums and fun, the X50 Conference is a virtual experience unlike any other you’ve seen.
Come and join us for the learning, insights, information and prizes being awarded during the event!
Whether you have a mechanical or collision repair business, the X50 Conference has something for every member of your team. It all happens April 30 – May 1. Registration is open now at ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo (vfairs.com). It will be time well spent!
If you attend X50, you can:
- Experience the wide choice of management and technical training sessions that will help you develop your team and drive your business forward.
- Attend the Technical and Management training and discussions on the latest trends in the automotive service and collision industry with some of the top trainers in the industry.
- Take advantage of the unique networking experience with industry experts in an interactive, virtual forum.
- See and learn more about the top products and services from X50 sponsors and vendors that will help you build efficiency in both front and back of your business.
- Join us for Happy Hour in the lounge and maybe take home one of the special prizes in store for the lucky winners!
- Get the latest information from the OEMs that will be there to share technical training and their thoughts on vehicle electrification and what it means for your business and the automotive service industry in the years ahead.
Remember, all sessions will be recorded for later, on-demand viewing for up to four weeks after the event.
Registration is open, but time is running out! To see all of the training sessions available, click the link above, or visit the ASA Website at www.asashop.org to register and view videos and other details of the ASA X50 Conference.
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts THIS EPISODE of the ASA Podcast series.