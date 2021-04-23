Video: ASA President talks everything X50 & why shop owners, others should attend

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – The ASA X50 Conference & Expo is a new virtual training and trade show event with a twist.

With 50 of the top trainers in the industry, a convention-center feel, and opportunities for networking, one-on-one vendor meetings, and much more, it’s a two-day event that delivers a truckload of value!

In this episode, we talk with Ray Fisher, ASA president & executive director, on why you need to be there and how the time spent will help you drive your business forward.

Listen in as Ray describes the cooperative effort between ASA National staff, the ASA Affiliates and the many industry partners and supporters who helped bring the X50 Conference and Expo to life!

From the very affordable training to the networking, exhibits, forums and fun, the X50 Conference is a virtual experience unlike any other you’ve seen.

Come and join us for the learning, insights, information and prizes being awarded during the event!

Whether you have a mechanical or collision repair business, the X50 Conference has something for every member of your team. It all happens April 30 – May 1. Registration is open now at ASA X50 Automotive Conference & Expo (vfairs.com). It will be time well spent!