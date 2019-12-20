Virginia representative introduces anti-vehicle safety inspection bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican Virginia state Rep. Joseph McNamara prefiled House Bill 130, aimed at abolishing Virginia’s motor vehicle safety inspection program.

If approved, the bill would eliminate a program that is designed to protect the motoring public.

The Automotive Service Association has been a longtime advocate of periodic motor vehicle safety state inspection programs. It opposes this legislation.

“Regular safety inspections by a qualified technician identify and repair most safety issues that can arise from normal wear and tear on a vehicle,” said Bob Redding, ASA’s Washington, D.C. representative. “Without a vehicle safety inspection program in place, these normal wear and tear issues will go unnoticed and put the motoring public at risk.”

Virginia’s state motor vehicle safety inspection program is one of 15 left in the nation.

“More often than not the motor vehicle safety inspection program is seen as an unnecessary expense for consumers,” Redding said.