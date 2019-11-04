Video & Photos: MSO Symposium – Las Vegas – 2019

MSO Symposium 2019

MSO Symposium 2019

MSO Symposium 2019

MSO Symposium 2019

MSO Symposium 2019

MSO Symposium 2019

MSO Symposium 2019

MSO Symposium 2019

MSO Symposium 2019

MSO Symposium 2019

MSO Symposium 2019

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Nov. 4, 2019 – Executives from the largest and most influential collision repair facilities in North America were in attendance for Monday’s MSO Symposium at the Mandalay Bay.

This year’s half-day conference encompassed networking opportunities and an action packed agenda.

Leading companies from the industry like Berkshire Hathaway, Caliber Collision, Certified Collison Group, DrivenBrands, Gerber Collision & Glass, Allstate, CCC, Uber, among others, sent representatives to speak directly to this year’s attendees.

The MSO Symposium is a meeting exclusive in nature, as it better enables those working within multi-shop operations (MSOs) and other successful repair facilities within the industry, to gather in a trusted environment, to discover opportunities, establish important relationships, and secure pertinent knowledge on trends and topics influencing their businesses.

Participants gather for MSO Symposium 2019

Comments

comments