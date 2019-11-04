Video & Photos: MSO Symposium – Las Vegas – 2019
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Nov. 4, 2019 – Executives from the largest and most influential collision repair facilities in North America were in attendance for Monday’s MSO Symposium at the Mandalay Bay.
This year’s half-day conference encompassed networking opportunities and an action packed agenda.
Leading companies from the industry like Berkshire Hathaway, Caliber Collision, Certified Collison Group, DrivenBrands, Gerber Collision & Glass, Allstate, CCC, Uber, among others, sent representatives to speak directly to this year’s attendees.
The MSO Symposium is a meeting exclusive in nature, as it better enables those working within multi-shop operations (MSOs) and other successful repair facilities within the industry, to gather in a trusted environment, to discover opportunities, establish important relationships, and secure pertinent knowledge on trends and topics influencing their businesses.
Participants gather for MSO Symposium 2019