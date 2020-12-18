Video: ASA member ‘unlocks mystery,’ helps another repair shop ‘get the job done’

By Brin Kline / ASA Member

Trained By Techs and ASA member Tomi Oliva recently helped another shop get the job done for their client by unlocking the mystery and repairing the cause of some warning lights and codes set after a Clockspring replacement on a VW Tiquan.

If you’ve been fortunate enough to really get to know Tomi, you know that he’s worked very hard at becoming the person that he wants to be. This has been especially sweet to witness considering how much love Tomi has for his friends and family.

It is with great pleasure that I get to announce the release of a video where the Kind Hearted Beast demonstrates his awesomeness as he helps another automotive repair shop get the job done for their client.

In this video, Tomi – who is with San Jose Automotive Center in Chicago – uses his experience and tooling to uncover and repair a mysterious SRS Warning Indicator and random fault codes on a VW Tiguan after a Clock Spring Replacement.

Brin Kline is a 25-year veteran of the automotive service industry. He spent his career as a working technician, service advisor, teacher and diagnostic specialist. Brin has owned and operated Assured Auto Works, a general repair shop in Melbourne, Fla. for the past nine years but his real passion is overcoming complex diagnostic challenges and helping other professionals enjoy their chosen careers by teaching them how to be world class automotive technicians and diagnosticians. Brin is also involved with several organizations, associations, committees and alliances on projects designed to better this industry. These projects and campaigns are especially important to him because his main initiative is to help our industries professionals get the respect that they deserve.