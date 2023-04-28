Through the Eyes of Your Customer: A Guide to Improving Your Repair Shop’s First Impressions

As a repair shop owner, you may be confident in your abilities to fix cars, but have you ever considered the importance of first impressions? It only takes a few seconds for a potential customer to form an opinion about your business based on what they see and experience. In this article, we’ll explore the impact of first impressions on your repair shop’s success and provide tips on improving your shop’s appearance and creating a welcoming environment.

First impressions are everything, and they can make or break a business. Research has shown that it takes only seven seconds for someone to form an impression of a person, and the same goes for a business. This means that your potential customer will decide whether to trust your repair shop with their vehicle in just a few seconds. Therefore, making a positive first impression is essential to gain their trust and confidence.

As a business owner, it’s easy to become “nose blind” to the appearance of your shop. You don’t notice the pile of tires sitting in front of the shop or the three vehicles partially taken apart in the parking lot. However, potential customers will notice these things and may be turned off by them. Take a step back and look at your shop through a customer’s eyes to identify areas that need improvement.

Understandably, as a shop owner, you’re busy and focused on running your business. However, ignoring the look and feel of your shop is a non-negotiable today. Customers expect a clean and professional environment when they bring their vehicles in for repairs. A disorganized and cluttered shop can create a negative perception of your business, leading potential customers to take their business elsewhere.

Creating an inviting and welcoming environment should be a top priority for any repair shop owner. This can be achieved by keeping the parking lot clean and orderly. Designate certain parking spots in the front of the building for drop-off parking. Get signage for these spots, and keep them open by moving vehicles to another designated parking spot. This makes it easy for a new person to visit the shop for the first time comfortable because it’s clearly marked, and the parking spot is open.

After the parking lot, the next area to consider is the office. Is it clean and organized? This is important because the level of organization in the office is a silent indicator of what your new client will experience with their first visit. No piles of papers and parts. Clean workstations manned by well-dressed personnel eager to help and assist this person.

Lastly, the shop area needs attention. Making sure it’s well-lit and the equipment is neatly stored and ready to use is crucial, not only for a client seeing the shop, but for the technicians working there. The cleaner the shop is, the easier it is to find what they need to get the work done in an efficient manner.

The byproduct of making the repair shop attractive and welcoming is that you’ll see more people who are happier because they’re not stressed wondering where to park, how to enter the building, or who to speak to. The advisors get more accomplished because they’ve eliminated their clutter. And finally, the technicians are also happier because the shop is a nicer place to work, they’re making more money, and having more enjoyable days.

Implementing these improvements in your repair shop may seem daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. Start small and focus on one area at a time. Begin with the parking lot, move to the office, and finally, the shop area. Involve your team in the process and ask for their input and suggestions. They may notice things you didn’t see or think of and involving them will create a sense of ownership and pride in the shop’s appearance.

Regularly assess your shop’s appearance and make changes as needed. Set aside time each week to clean and organize the shop and make it part of your routine. Consider hiring a professional cleaning service to deep clean the shop regularly, especially in hard-to-reach areas that may be overlooked.

In addition to physical improvements, don’t forget about the importance of customer service. Friendly and knowledgeable staff who take the time to explain repairs and answer questions can create a positive experience for the customer, leading to repeat business and positive word-of-mouth referrals.

In conclusion, creating a welcoming and inviting environment in your repair shop can significantly impact your business’s success. It may seem like a small detail, but first impressions matter. By seeing your shop through the eyes of your customers, you can identify areas for improvement and make changes that will ultimately benefit your business. Remember, a clean and organized shop can lead to happier customers, advisors, and technicians and, ultimately, more profits in the bank.

Rick White is a business turnaround and exponential growth expert who helps auto repair shop owners go from struggling to stay open to being recognized as the go-to shops in their market. He helps business owners with average shops transform their shops into the shop of the year in the industry.

Currently, Rick is President of 180BIZ, an auto repair shop training and business coaching company proudly serving the independent auto and truck repair shop owner since 2006. He has also owned multiple successful auto repair shops over the years.

Rick has taught at some of the biggest conferences in the industry across North America, including classes at AAPEX (NV), VISION (KS), ASTE (NC), BIMRS, ATSE (NY), ASA National, and AASP National. Beyond Associations, he has conducted training classes for WorldPac and BG. He is a contributing editor to Motor Age Magazine and has been published many times over the years for publications like Automotive Management Network, Aftermarket Weekly, Ratchet and Wrench, and Autobody News.