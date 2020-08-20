Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): Dual-zone A/C blows warn on driver side

Vehicle: 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, 2WD, L4-2.0L, Automatic Transmission

Mileage: 51,004

Problem: The vehicle owner complained that the air conditioner was not cold enough.

Details: The technician verified that the vehicle was equipped with a dual-zone system. The air was cold coming out of the passenger side vents, but not on the driver’s side. He connected a scan tool and found no diagnostic trouble codes. A quick call to ALLDATA Tech-Assist resulted in some interesting experience-based advice.

It seems that these dual-zone systems will cool less on one side or the other when the refrigerant is low. The Tech-Assist consultant suggested verifying if the refrigerant level was correct. If it was not, he advised to inspect the high-pressure line from the compressor to the top right corner of the condenser for leaks; a problem the consultant had noticed happening more often with these vehicles.

After connecting his A/C gauges, the tech found that the refrigerant level was low. He added dye and checked for leaks. As predicted, there were traces of dye at right top of the A/C condenser, which indicated a small leak.

Confirmed Repair: The technician recovered the refrigerant, replaced A/C condenser and recharged the system with the correct amount of refrigerant. After the repairs, the A/C cooled equally on both zones. Fixed!