Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): Civic displays many DTCs after collision repairs

TECH TIPS (courtesy of ALLDATA)

Vehicle: 2017 Honda Civic Sedan, L4-1.5L Turbo (L15B7), Automatic Transaxle

Mileage: 23,668

Problem: A 2017 Honda Civic was in a minor collision but sat for months in the Collision shop awaiting authorization for repairs. The vehicle was finally repaired but the battery had gone dead in the interim. After the battery was replaced, the Civic started and ran fine but numerous diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs) were discovered in the “post-scan” of the vehicle.

This article first appeared on ALLDATA.com.

The “Pre-scan” had revealed no DTCs. The technician retrieved the following codes:

U3000-54 – Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) Sensor Calibration is Not Completed

C0077-78 – Low Tire Air Pressure

C0051-54 – Steering Angle Neutral Position Learning Incomplete

U0416-68 – VSA System Malfunction

B1646 – Driver’s Door LF Antenna Circuit Open

B1648 – Passenger’s Door LF Antenna Circuit Open

B1227-05 – Outside Air Temperature Sensor Circuit Open

Details: A complete inspection of the vehicle verified that there were no disconnected, crossed or damaged connections or wiring. All ground connections were secure. The collision shop called ALLDATA Tech-Assist. Due to the extended time the vehicle sat with a dead battery, the Tech-Assist consultant suggested re-flashing all the effected modules.

Although a new battery started the engine and provided the correct voltage to the electrical system, the modules had already stored DTCs. (NOTE: Many late model vehicle control modules will generate DTCs if the battery is left to completely discharge. Even the remote entry key fob may be disabled).

Side Note: The collision shop made the right call when they replaced the battery and not just trying to recharge it. When a vehicle battery’s voltage drops to below 10.5 volts for an extended period of time, the battery is considered to be fully discharged and can incur irreversible damage. While normal sulfation is reversible, excessively draining a battery or leaving it in a state of discharge, allows the soft lead sulfate to crystallize. Crystallized lead sulfate remains on the plates and cannot return to the electrolyte solution, which permanently diminishes the battery’s capacity.

Confirmed Repair: The collision shop brought the Civic to the dealer and had all the effected modules re-flashed. All the DTCs were cleared and did not return. Fixed!