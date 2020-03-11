Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): Chrysler 300 oil pressure light ‘on’ when cornering

TECH TIPS (courtesy of ALLDATA)

Vehicle: 2006 Chrysler 300, V6-2.7L, VIN R, Automatic Transmission

Mileage: 168,992

Problem: The vehicle owner stated the oil pressure warning lamp lights up while making left or right turns. The malfunction indicator light (MIL) would come on intermittently.

This article first appeared on ALLDATA.com.

Details: First, the technician checked the engine oil. The oil was full and in good condition. Next, he checked the engine oil pressure with a mechanical gauge. It was within specifications. The engine oil pressure (EOP) sensor had already been replaced, but the problem remained.

The technician used the wiring diagram (shown) as a reference to load-test the circuits to the EOP sensor

Confirmed Repair: The technician found the EOP sensor signal circuit (VT/GY wire) was damaged between the EOP sensor and connector C100. He repaired the damaged wire and road tested the vehicle to verify the problem was resolved. Fixed!