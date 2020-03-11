Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): Camaro mil ‘on’ & in limp mode

TECH TIPS (courtesy of ALLDATA)

Vehicle: 2014 Chevrolet Camaro, V6-3.6L, Automatic Transmission

Mileage: 68,663

Problem: This vehicle came to the shop because the malfunction indicator light was on and the engine exhibited a significant loss of power.

Details:

When the technician connected the scan tool, he retrieved the following diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs):

P2100 – Throttle Actuator Control (TAC) Motor Control Circuit

P2101 – Throttle Actuator Position Performance

P2176 – Minimum Throttle Position Not Learned Present

With the scan tool, the technician verified that the Throttle Position Sensor (TPS) “Desired” value matched the TPS “Actual”.

Both were 5% — for about 5 seconds — then the “Actual” value spiked to 28%. When that happened, he could hear the throttle body move. At that point he called ALLDATA Tech-Assist.

The Tech-Assist consultant suggested that the technician clean the throttle body because carbon deposits could cause the throttle plate to hang open. After cleaning the throttle body, he recommended performing a battery “hard reset” and a complete “drive cycle” to ensure the DTCs did not return. If the DTCs came back, then the throttle body would need to be replaced.

The technician cleaned the throttle body and cleared the DTCs. After the drive cycle, the DTCs came back immediately. Based on the recommendation from the Tech-Assist consultant, the technician replaced the throttle body, cleared the DTCS and performed another drive cycle.

Confirmed Repair: The drive cycle allowed all of the IM readiness monitors to run to completion. The engine started and ran normally. The DTCs did not return. Problem solved!