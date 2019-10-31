Sparks Computerized Car Care: 2019 ASA Top 10 Website

Sparks Computerized Car Care

Website address: sparksauto.net

Business address: 4001 W. Bethel Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304

Phone Number: (765) 284-1149

Month & Year Website Launched: July 2015

Month & Year of Last Redesign: July 2015

Judge’s comments:

“This site is informative and fun. The short video about vehicle starting first time every time is fund especially with the owner saying that Sparks can get you out of messy situations! The information portal to NAPA Service Assistant helps the consumer learn about their vehicles’ systems. And homepage access to your vehicle history rounds out the very intuitive and inviting home page. It is not hard to feel that Sparks wants you as a customer and offer up a helpline and contact us form at the bottom of the home page. Easy and convenient for any new customer surfing for quality automotive repairs.”

In their own words:

Website’s objective and/or purpose?

“Attract new customers to the website and increase overall awareness of the business. The website is designed to present relevant business information in an easy to navigate format.”

Website’s outstanding or innovative feature about the website?

“Our website offers online scheduling and has many interactive sections. Their are several compelling call-to-action buttons and links throughout the website as well.”