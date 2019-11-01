Slideshow: 2019 ASA, AutoInc. ‘Top 10 Websites’ winners
Carmine’s Import Service of Kernersville, N.C.
Connie & Dick’s Service Center Inc. of Claremont, Calif.
Dynamic Automotive of Frederick, Maryland
Fix-it With Fred of Canton, Ohio
Greg’s Champion Auto of Mankato, Minnesota
Nealey Auto Service of Edgewater, Maryland
Network Automotive of Gilbert, Ariz.
Sparks Car Care of Federal Way, Washington
Sparks Computerized Car Care of Muncie, Indiana
West Automotive Group of Escondido, Calif.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – ASA on Friday announced the winners of its 2019 Top 10 Websites Contest for automotive repair shops.
As part of the announcement, we put together a Slideshow in honor of this year’s winners.
If you can’t view the slideshow on your phone or device, CLICK HERE.
