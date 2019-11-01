Slideshow: 2019 ASA, AutoInc. ‘Top 10 Websites’ winners



Carmine’s Import Service of Kernersville, N.C. https://carminesimport.com/

Connie & Dick’s Service Center Inc. of Claremont, Calif. https://connieanddicks.com/

Dynamic Automotive of Frederick, Maryland https://dynamicautomotive.net/

Fix-it With Fred of Canton, Ohio https://www.fixitwithfred.com/

Greg’s Champion Auto of Mankato, Minnesota https://www.gregschampionauto.com/

Nealey Auto Service of Edgewater, Maryland https://www.nealeyauto.com/

Network Automotive of Gilbert, Ariz. https://www.networkautomotive.com/

Sparks Car Care of Federal Way, Washington https://sparkscc.com/

Sparks Computerized Car Care of Muncie, Indiana sparksauto.net

West Automotive Group of Escondido, Calif. https://westautomotivegroup.com/

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – ASA on Friday announced the winners of its 2019 Top 10 Websites Contest for automotive repair shops.

As part of the announcement, we put together a Slideshow in honor of this year’s winners.

