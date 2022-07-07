Six Ways Technicians Can Build Relationships with Shop Owners and Managers

From Aftermarket Matters

Mount Horeb, Wis.—Managers and owners can’t be the only ones putting effort into building a relationship with their technicians. Technicians need to be putting in just as much effort. In the following, WrenchWay dives into the ways technicians can do their part and build strong working relationships with their shop owners and managers.

1. Take initiative

There is no better way to build a relationship with a manager or owner than when a technician takes a proactive, innovative approach to their work. This shows management that the tech takes pride in what they do, cares about the business as a whole, and is continually looking for ways to help make it more successful.

2. Know when to ask questions and seek assistance

Taking initiative is great. In the same respect, it’s important for technicians to know when to act and when to pause to ask questions and seek assistance before acting. It’s a fine line, and it takes a strong understanding of one’s skill set and limitations. Overconfidence can lead to mistakes, so it’s important to know when to be a little humble and ask for help.

3. Maintain a positive attitude

Everyone has their bad days at work, but the way to earn trust and respect from management is by maintaining a positive attitude — even on the bad days. Negativity breeds toxicity in a shop, and it only takes one person to bring down the entire crew. Keep it positive, and it will not go unnoticed by management.

4. Share your goals

Sharing goals is a great way for technicians to bond with managers. Not only should technicians communicate what their goals are, but they should ask what their manager’s goals are. Likely, these goals will align in some way, which will lead to stronger teamwork and comradery.

5. Ask for feedback

Asking for feedback demonstrates to managers/owners a couple of things. First of all, it shows the technician actually cares about their work, and understands how their work impacts the entire business. Secondly, it shows that continual improvement and career progression is a priority for the technician. Again, this shows management that the technician takes their job seriously and wants to always be improving.

6. Act on feedback

Simply asking for feedback isn’t enough on its own. Technicians also need to show management that they listened to the feedback and understood it by putting it into action and implementing the recommendations. This shows managers and owners that the technician respects their opinion and is capable of adapting and improving.

