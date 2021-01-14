SBA opening PPP loans to all lenders Tuesday (Jan. 19)
By Madi Hawkins / ASA
WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week, the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) opened access to Community Financial Institutions (CFIs).
In a statement released today, the Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the opening of second round PPP loans to all eligible lenders.
The second round of the PPP will open first to small lenders with less than $1 billion or less in assets on Friday, January 15, then to all lenders on Tuesday, January 19.
