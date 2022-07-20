Save the Date for the 2022 MSO Symposium

Over the past few months, the Automotive Service Association (ASA) has been meeting with the MSO Symposium advisory board members to discuss plans for the 11th annual MSO Symposium. Those interested in participating in the industry’s premier executive event should save the date for this year’s conference, set to take place in Las Vegas on October 31st, Monday of SEMA/AAPEX week.

The event will begin at 10:00 am PDT with coffee, networking, and a sponsor showcase. Following is a unique program that provides executive-level information on the current trends and state of affairs in the economy and the collision repair industry. Other topics included in this year’s event are solutions to technician shortages, environmental, social and governance matters for business owners, approaches to electric vehicle repair processes, and more. The conference will conclude at 5:00 pm with an evening networking reception.

Last year’s 10th anniversary event was an all-around success, as noted by long-time advisory board member, Jim Keller, President of 1Collision. “The caliber of content received at the MSO Symposium is truly unmatched. The topics, speakers and opportunity to network with my executive peers makes this a must-attend event every year.”

Similar to years past, the event’s agenda, timing, and content is directed by industry leaders who voluntarily participate on the program’s advisory board. For those interested in registering for the 2022 event, please be advised that attendance is limited and you must qualify to attend. Qualification standards are met by insurers, OEM’s, multi-shop operators, and single location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales.

Early bird registration opens later this month and will be available for a limited time. Sign up for the MSO Symposium’s e-communications to stay up-to-date with the latest event announcements and opportunities.

Equipment and service providers to the industry are also invited to attend the event via one of the limited sponsorship opportunities. Attendance by media personnel is available, but also limited. For more information, you may visit our website or contact us.

About MSO Symposium

The MSO Symposium is an annual conference directed by many of the most experienced, high-growth executives working within the multi-shop operations, or MSOs, of the automotive collision repair industry. This event, now in its 11th year, offers unique opportunities to learn from and network with industry peers and leaders, acquire knowledge from field experts on current topics influencing the collision repair business, and discover equipment and services made for collision repair business’ success.

For more information be sure to check out www.msosymposium.com

About Automotive Service Association

ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation and member services. To take advantage of the many benefits of membership in ASA, please visit ASAshop.org or call (817) 514-2901.

For additional information about ASA, including past news releases, go to ASAshop.org or visit ASA’s legislative website at TakingTheHill.com