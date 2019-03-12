Report gives ‘interesting’ & ‘alarming’ glimpse of car insurance rates in U.S.

A new report by The Zebra, a website that allows consumers to quickly compare auto insurance quotes from hundreds of companies, gives an interesting and sometimes alarming glimpse at the cost of insurance in the United States.

According to the report, car insurance rates are “higher than they’ve ever been” – with the national average annual premium being $1,470. That’s 23 percent higher than in 2011.

Some U.S. cities, the report notes, have average rates of more than $6,000.

Additionally, car insurance rates have risen for 184 million drivers. That’s 83 percent or roughly four of every five drivers.

States with the highest insurance rates (average annual premiums) are:

Michigan $2,693

Louisiana $2,339

Rhode Island $2,110

Florida $2,059

Nevada $1,915

States with the lowest insurance rates (average annual premiums) are:

Maine $896

Virginia $918

North Carolina $947

Iowa $988

Idaho $1,018

Detroit is the most expensive city in the U.S. with an average annual premium of $5,464, followed by New Orleans at $3,686.

Winston-Salem, N.C. is the least expensive at $846, followed by Boise, Idaho at $913.

By region, the Southwest is the most expensive at $1,662. New England is the cheapest at $1,224.

You can also take a look at the “Most & Least Expensive Cars to Insure” by CLICKING HERE.

To view the report in its entirety, you can CLICK HERE.