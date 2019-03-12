New Report: Is your car among the most, least expensive to insure? Take a look…
Audi R8 is the most expensive car to insure, while the Subaru Outback is the least expensive, according to a new national report.
The Zebra, a website that allows consumers to quickly compare auto insurance quotes from hundreds of companies, recently released the report.
The report also revealed U.S. car insurance rates are “higher than they’ve ever been” and have risen for roughly four of every five U.S. drivers.
SOURCE: TheZebra.com
To view the report in its entirety, you can CLICK HERE.