New Report: Is your car among the most, least expensive to insure? Take a look…

Doug Myers,

A Decrease font size. A Reset font size. A Increase font size.

Audi R8 is the most expensive car to insure, while the Subaru Outback is the least expensive, according to a new national report.

The Zebra, a website that allows consumers to quickly compare auto insurance quotes from hundreds of companies, recently released the report.

PHOTO GALLERY: FUN, INTERESTING & COOL AUTO FACTS -> http://bit.ly/FunInterestingCoolAutoFacts

The report also revealed U.S. car insurance rates are “higher than they’ve ever been” and have risen for roughly four of every five U.S. drivers.

SOURCE: TheZebra.com

To view the report in its entirety, you can CLICK HERE.

More:

J.D. Power: Dealer service departments lagging in communication with vehicle owners
ASA Annual Meeting to feature important ‘Talent Recruitment & Retention’ panel discussion
TV Report: ‘Thieves steal tools meant to repair cars for the poor’
Tech Tips (by ALLDATA): Jeep emission monitors keep resetting, engine stalls

Comments

comments