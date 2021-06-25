Report: Average American household spends $5,435 a year on auto loans & auto insurance combined

SEATTLE — (BUSINESS WIRE) — doxo, the innovative web and mobile bill pay service, today released two new doxoINSIGHTS reports, revealing that Americans as a whole spend $698 billion annually on Auto Loans and Auto Insurance combined.

A statistical analysis of actual household payments toward Auto Loans and Auto Insurance was used to size the market and amount spent per household across 30,000+ (97%) U.S. zip codes.

The U.S. Auto Loans Market Size and Household Spending Report and the U.S. Auto Insurance Market Size and Household Spending Report found that U.S. households with Auto Loan and Auto Insurance bills spend $598 per month, or $7,176 per year—or $5,435 when averaging across all U.S. households.*

The reports also break out the U.S. household spending market size; percentage of households that pay each bill; and average monthly and annual bill pay costs by state, largest metro areas, and cities based on population.

These findings come as crude oil hits its highest price in three years, and as car prices are expected to be high and inventories to be limited through the rest of the year.

As price comparison in the automotive market proves to be more important than ever, doxoINSIGHTS’ location-specific breakdowns can empower consumers by showing them how much, on average, they can expect to pay for an automobile in comparison to their neighbors.

“The U.S. Bill Pay economy is massive and complex. By leveraging our proprietary database of consumer household payments to create these U.S. Auto Loans and Auto Insurance Market Size and Household Spending Reports, we strive to make the cost of car ownership much more transparent and understandable for consumers, billers, and financial service providers alike,” said Jim Kreyenhagen, Vice President Marketing and Consumer Service, doxo. “doxoINSIGHTS reports, alongside doxo’s simple, secure, all-in-one bill pay service, comprise vital parts of our mission to empower consumers to make better decisions and gain greater control of their financial outcomes.”

U.S. Auto Loans and Auto Insurance Market Size and Household Spending Reports

doxo’s bill pay service enables all-in-one bill pay to more than 100,000 providers across the country in 45 different service categories. By incorporating tens of millions of bill payments across 30,000+ U.S. zip codes and all U.S. income and regional demographic segments, the U.S. Auto Loans and Auto Insurance Market Size and Household Spending Reports represent a true and direct representation of what Americans actually pay for their auto related bills. Each report provides a comprehensive look into the Auto Loan and Auto Insurance bill pay market, with a deep dive into category market size and average spend at the national, state, and regional level. Key findings include:

Cost of Car Ownership in the U.S.

Americans spend a total of $698 billion dollars a year on Auto Loans and Auto Insurance

The average annual cost per household is $5,435 a year for both Auto Loans and Auto Insurance*

Auto Loans Market Size and Household Spending Snapshot

Total Market Size : $463 billion spent per year

: $463 billion spent per year Average Monthly/Annual Cost : $412 spent per month; $4,944 spent per year

: $412 spent per month; $4,944 spent per year Percent of Households : 73% of U.S. households pay Auto Loans

: 73% of U.S. households pay Auto Loans Average Annual Cost per U.S. Household : $3,605 per year*

: $3,605 per year* Percent of Annual Income: Auto Loan bills amount to 8% of consumers’ income per year

Auto Insurance Market Size and Household Spending Snapshot

Total Market Size : $235 billion spent per year

: $235 billion spent per year Average Monthly/Annual Cost : $186 spent per month; $2,232 spent per year

: $186 spent per month; $2,232 spent per year Percent of Households : 82% of U.S. households pay Auto Insurance

: 82% of U.S. households pay Auto Insurance Average Annual Cost per U.S. Household: $1,830 per year*

$1,830 per year* Percent of Annual Income: Auto Insurance bills amount to 3% of consumers’ income per year

Top 5 Most Expensive States to Own a Car

State Monthly Auto

Insurance Spend Monthly Auto

Loan Spend Monthly Total Wyoming $335 $559 $894 Alaska $262 $485 $747 North Dakota $222 $478 $700 Hawaii $246 $443 $689 Massachusetts $206 $459 $665

Top 5 Most Expensive U.S. Metro Areas to Own a Car

Metro Area Monthly Auto

Insurance Spend Monthly Auto

Loan Spend Monthly Total New York $262 $441 $703 Miami $245 $429 $674 Denver $191 $464 $655 Boston $211 $440 $651 Seattle $209 $429 $638

For more information, or to view both reports, visit www.doxo.com/insights/.

*Average Monthly Bill x % of Households with Bill x 12 months per year = Average Annual Cost per U.S. Household.

