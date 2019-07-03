Remembering Lee Iacocca: Through the Years in 28 Pics

In this March 28, 1990, photo, Chrysler Corporation Chairman Lee Iacocca sits in a 1990 Dodge Viper sports car as the Chrysler in the 90’s six city tour makes a visit to New York. (AP Photo/Osamu Honda, File)

Ford Motor Co. executives Lee Iacocca and Don Frey are shown with an early Mustang. They were instrumental figures in the company's racing program of the 1960s. (Ford)

Lee Iacocca will be forever remembered as an auto industry icon.

The Detroit Free Press summarized what he was like at the height of his amazing career:

“Revered by some, reviled by others, Lee Iacocca was a force to be reckoned with, both publicly and privately. Father of the Mustang, midwife to the minivan, rescuer of Chrysler Corp., restorer of the Statue of Liberty, Lee Iacocca died Tuesday at his home in Bel Air, California, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel and longtime auto executive Bob Lutz confirmed to the Free Press. He was 94.

“During the height of his career in the 1980s, Iacocca was arguably the most popular business figure in the world. Pictures of him, often with his trademark cigar, were on magazine covers and TV screens. His 1984 autobiography became an international best-seller. He was in global demand as a speaker.”