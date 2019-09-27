Protecting consumers: Data collection topic of California efforts

(This article first appeared on TakingTheHill.com)

The California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), Assembly Bill (AB) 375, was signed into law by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2018. AB 375 goes into effect Jan. 1, 2020 and allows consumers the right to know what data is being collected on them, if it is being sold and to whom, and the right to opt-out.

California AB 1146, is an amendment to the CCPA, that exempts vehicle information retained or shared for purposes of a warranty or recall-related vehicle repair. AB 1146 was introduced by Assemblyman Marc Berman (D-24) on Feb. 21, 2019. The bill was amended by the State Senate Judiciary Committee to more clearly define vehicle recalls. AB 1146 was sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk for signature.

Alexandra Moyer serves as a Legislative Analyst for the Automotive Service Association. She has worked on Capitol Hill over the past year, in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Republican National Committee. A native of Baltimore, Maryland, Alexandra earned a B.S. in Political Science from Towson University.