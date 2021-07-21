Protect your business from the growing threat of ransomware: ASA Podcast (Episode 103)

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – In response to a growing number of ransomware and other cybersecurity attacks, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), together with federal partners, have launched StopRansomware.gov, a website created to combat the threat of ransomware.

In this episode, Steven Shipe, Business Development Manager for DELL Technologies, discusses the threat of malware and ransomware, why it’s real and what shop owners should be doing to protect their business, employees and customers from cyberattacks. You’ll also find more information for ASA members to access three recent webinars on the topic of cybersecurity available in the webinar library.

In a press release announcing the new government website, Attorney General Merrick Garland said: “The Department of Justice is committed to protecting Americans from the rise in ransomware attacks that we have seen in recent years. It is critical for business leaders across industries to recognize the threat, prioritize efforts to harden their systems and work with law enforcement by reporting these attacks promptly.”

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of the Department of Homeland Security added: “As ransomware attacks continue to rise around the world, businesses and other organizations must prioritize their cybersecurity. Cyber criminals have targeted critical infrastructure, small businesses, hospitals, police departments, schools and more. These attacks directly impact Americans’ daily lives and the security of our nation. I urge every organization across our country to use this new resource to learn how to protect themselves from ransomware and reduce their cybersecurity risk.”