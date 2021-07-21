Protect your business from the growing threat of ransomware: ASA Podcast (Episode 103)
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – In response to a growing number of ransomware and other cybersecurity attacks, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), together with federal partners, have launched StopRansomware.gov, a website created to combat the threat of ransomware.
In this episode, Steven Shipe, Business Development Manager for DELL Technologies, discusses the threat of malware and ransomware, why it’s real and what shop owners should be doing to protect their business, employees and customers from cyberattacks. You’ll also find more information for ASA members to access three recent webinars on the topic of cybersecurity available in the webinar library.
In a press release announcing the new government website, Attorney General Merrick Garland said: “The Department of Justice is committed to protecting Americans from the rise in ransomware attacks that we have seen in recent years. It is critical for business leaders across industries to recognize the threat, prioritize efforts to harden their systems and work with law enforcement by reporting these attacks promptly.”
Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of the Department of Homeland Security added: “As ransomware attacks continue to rise around the world, businesses and other organizations must prioritize their cybersecurity. Cyber criminals have targeted critical infrastructure, small businesses, hospitals, police departments, schools and more. These attacks directly impact Americans’ daily lives and the security of our nation. I urge every organization across our country to use this new resource to learn how to protect themselves from ransomware and reduce their cybersecurity risk.”
LISTEN NOW: Episode 103 – ASA Podcast Series
Listen in as Steven shares his thoughts and philosophy on such topics as:
- How and why cyberattacks like ransomware are a growing threat to small businesses.
- The roughly $350 million in ransom paid to malicious cyber actors in 2020, a more than 300% increase from the previous year.
- How these cyberattacks continue to grow and the fact that there have already been multiple notable ransomware attacks in 2021.
- How StopRansomware.gov establishes a one-stop hub for ransomware resources for individuals, businesses and other organizations.
- How cyberattacks can happen and what the most common vulnerabilities are in the shop through such things as customer wifi and email.
- Why it’s important to keep your antivirus programs and firewalls up-to-date.
- The importance of training your employees in safe email practices.
- What support is available to help assess your current security and make improvements.
- Three webinars available to ASA members through the ASA Webinar Library in the member portal.
Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 103 of the ASA Podcast series.