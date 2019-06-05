Photo Contest: ‘Best Waiting Area’ – Do you have a favorite?

AutoInc.,

A Decrease font size. A Reset font size. A Increase font size.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – The entries are in for last month’s photo contest for “Best Waiting Area” in an auto shop.

The judges are taking a look – and the winners will be announced soon.

Until then, do you have a favorite?

EDITOR’S NOTE: If the photo gallery of entries isn’t showing up on your device, you can CLICK HERE.

Comments

comments

Related Posts: