Photo Contest: ‘Best Waiting Area’ – Do you have a favorite?

Best Waiting Area Contest Entry – Foreman’s Integra Tire Auto Centre ENTRANT DESCRIPTION: "The tire tower may be cheesy, but clients love it! They often ask for red tires. Our recent office renovation (Summer 2017) was a drastic change. We are challenged by space with under 500sqf (including my back office), but my goal was to remove barriers between client and advisor. I think we achieved it! The tire tower was a late addition on suggestion of my wife, customers love it! We also installed Philips Hue lights that accent the office a nice red at night. The coffee station was made from Ikea stainless steel kitchen cabinets as we were looking for a toolbox kind of look. The floors are a drop'n'go style rubberized tile that looks like hardwood. Holding up well so far! Little secret: We have a roomba scheduled to sweep every night!" Photo: Double Exposure Photography

Best Waiting Area Contest Entry – CoAuto ENTRANT DESCRIPTION: "Art Gallery meets Auto Repair. While rotating out local art we have the opportunity to become more involved with our community & it's members all while sharing the talents of our local artists. Through this strategic partnership CoAuto has gained a multitude of new clients while maintaining a beautiful and more importantly ever changing atmosphere for our honored clients. I am most proud to say we give all the proceeds to the artist, and we usually have between 20-25 local artists displayed at a time. The biggest piece of art we have sold was an $800 6'x4' hand painted shark, and it's very common for the art to move right off the walls, especially around the Holidays. Not shown in the photo is the free wi-fi, complimentary coffee, water, snacks, and yes wine. * Also notice how we proudly display the ASA sign for all our clients to see." Photo: Vinnie Lucido

Best Waiting Area Contest Entry – Old Dominion Collision Repair ENTRANT DESCRIPTION: "Accidents can be stressful and chaotic so we pride ourselves on having a relaxing and clean waiting room for our clients. When they walk in they are greeted warmly and offered a freshly baked cookie and a steaming cup of coffee. Our eclectic décor combines the essence of the Pacific Northwest with a bit of industrial feeling. We have converted an old toolbox into an end table and have a beautiful, locally sourced wood slab as our coffee bar. We offer a play area for the little ones so that they can occupy themselves while we take care of mom and dad." Photo: Dustin Caldwell, owner

Best Waiting Area Contest Entry – Griffin Muffler & Brake Center ENTRANT DESCRIPTION: "Our waiting area is like going to visit your friend's house. Sitting around the table enjoying good conversation with a cup of coffee or beverage of your choice. We often have our lunches together. The view out the front windows of the Mighty Mississippi River doesn't get any better. You can enjoy watching the leaves turn on the IL bluffs and the eagles fish in the winter. We have many customers that just stop by to sit and chat for a while. Everyone feels right at home. Before we burned down in a fire back in 2007, this office was a typical gas station office that looked old and dingy. It's been 11 years since we rebuilt and I never get tired of walking into my 'home away from home.'" Photo: Nannette Griffin

Best Waiting Area Contest Entry – Gurr Auto ENTRANT DESCRIPTION: "Waiting area at Gurr!" Photo: Monica Van Berlo

Best Waiting Area Contest Entry – Rising Sun Motors ENTRANT DESCRIPTION: "We will never make you wait this long. This was set up in our waiting room for Halloween." Photo: Jeff Brown

Best Waiting Area Contest Entry – WOW Auto Care ENTRANT DESCRIPTION: "Your comfort, convenience, and confidence are our top priorities. We make the auto service experience easier for all with amenities like email/text updates, free shuttle service, free Wi-Fi, family entertainment centers, and more." Photo: WOW Auto Care

Best Waiting Area Contest Entry – Japanese Auto Service, Inc. ENTRANT DESCRIPTION: "Coziest corner in the shop. Our customers often compliment our waiting area for the warm ambiance which makes them feel comfortable, the reclining chair to kick their feet up, the selection of Colorado specific literature and the cleanliness of the space. We take a lot of pride in making our customers feel at home here!" Photo: Jordan Shelton

Best Waiting Area Contest Entry – Interstate Auto Care ENTRANT DESCRIPTION: "No matter where you’re from, you’re always welcome at Interstate Auto Care." Photo: Bill Nalu

Best Waiting Area Contest Entry – V&F Auto Inc. ENTRANT DESCRIPTION: "Enjoy a cup of coffee by the fire or work remotely at one of the bar tops while our expert technicians get your vehicle ready for anything!" Photo: Nicole Palange

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – The entries are in for last month’s photo contest for “Best Waiting Area” in an auto shop.

The judges are taking a look – and the winners will be announced soon.

Until then, do you have a favorite?

EDITOR’S NOTE: If the photo gallery of entries isn’t showing up on your device, you can CLICK HERE.

