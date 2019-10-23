New executive director selected to lead ASA Texas

ASA Texas has a new executive director.

Following a six-year vacancy, the ASA affiliate’s Board of Directors has selected Jennifer Elfert Vredenburg for the post. She will officially start Nov. 1.

Working in conjunction with the affiliate’s board, she will take part in “planning various organizational matters, annual association meetings and other strategic projects,” according to a news release.

“I’m honored and excited to join an organization that focuses on the automotive service industry needs,” Elfert Vredenburg said. “I look forward to pursuing the goals of ASA – and I’m ready to embrace the challenges for creating a stronger organization with long-term success.”

The affiliate’s board is confident in her ability to “carry out the goals of ASA Texas,” the release said, noting she brings more than 15 years of strategic marketing and graphic design experience to the table. She also spent a number of years co-owning an automotive service franchise.

“Just as every service industry evolves over time, so do the needs of our association and its members,” said Robert Gruener, president of ASA Texas. “This selection is long overdue. Her experience and enthusiasm is what ASA Texas needs.”

Texas ASA Secretary John Firm, AMAM, said he’s thrilled to have “a younger generation on board.”

“Jennifer has the skill set needed to tackle the association’s challenges, and I’m looking forward to some younger faces.” Firm said. “Jennifer’s experience includes multi-generational target marketing in various industries, including automotive service. She understands the importance of engaging each generation in the way that best suits them.”

Rod Burtch, treasurer of ASA Texas, shares Firm’s enthusiasm.

“She has abilities to market our association bringing new life to it and that is what our association needs at this time,” Burtch said.

The common goal, the release said, is to improve the “overall membership experience and participation for the long-term success of the association.”