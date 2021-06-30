Never stop learning: ASA Podcast (Episode 102)

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas – Steve Wuesthoff is a veteran and owner of PRO-CAT Auto Service in Toms River, N.J. He’s also a World Class Technician with a mission to help other shop owners succeed.

From his passion for learning to his commitment to share what he knows as a shop owner and technician, Steve represents the best of the best in our industry.

Hear all about it as Steve discusses the many ways he’s decided to give back to the automotive service industry, and his plans for doing that well into retirement.

It’s an exercise in excellence that can benefit us all.

Listen in as Steve shares his thoughts and philosophy on such topics as:

What he learned serving in the U.S. Army and how that impacted his career choice to open a repair shop.

How achieving World Class Technician status inspired him to continue learning.

Why sharing his expertise and experience contributes to developing tomorrow’s technicians through his involvement with his local CTE program Advisory Council.

The many other ways he gives back to the industry and his community.

What he sees as the greatest challenges facing our industry, and why he thinks we’re up to meeting them.

His unusual succession plan to become a coach in retirement.

Steve’s advice to new shop owners entering what has become a fast-changing industry.

Tony Molla, ASA’s vice president of industry relations, hosts Episode 102 of the ASA Podcast series.

