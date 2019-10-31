Network Automotive: 2019 ASA Top 10 Website

Network Automotive

Website address: https://networkautomotive.com

Business address: 1021 N. Gilbert Rd #108, Gilbert, Ariz.

Phone Number: (480) 979-9749

Month & Year Website Launched: January 2000

Month & Year of Last Redesign: June 2019

Judge’s comments:

“Network Automotive has a very clean site, both on desktop and mobile. Their use of a big, bold graphic on the home page is awesome, along with their statement of ‘Your #1 Choice in Car Care.’ The site has a great widget that allows the users to contact the shop via phone, email and Facebook. Great use of images and clear display of services they offer. I also like the multiple calls to action (Coupons, Book Appointment, Call).”

In their own words:

Website’s objective and/or purpose?

“Help to direct potential customers to our shops. Want the WOW factor when people visit the site.”

Website’s outstanding or innovative feature about the website?

“Ease of usability, streamlined with social media, completely custom graphics. Call to actions clear and in proper locations. Extremely strong first impression.”