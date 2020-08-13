National Auto Body Council awards nomination deadline Aug. 15

The National Auto Body Council Body has recognized leaders and philanthropists in the collision repair industry for the past two decades. Now, in celebration of its 25th anniversary, it is revamping the NABC Awards program to formally recognize leadership of and commitment to improving the collision repair industry.

“As our organization has grown and evolved, so should our awards program to recognize the industry’s leaders,” said Bill Garoutte, president and CEO of the National Auto Body Council. “We have honored nearly 50 deserving individuals and collision repair organizations over the years for their contributions through the NABC Body Shop Image Award and the NABC Award of Distinction, and many of these recipients continue to champion the goal of building the positive image of the collision repair industry.”

For the 25th anniversary NABC Awards program, the organization is introducing two new awards in place of the previous ones – the NABC President’s Award and the NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award.

The NABC President’s Award is designed to honor the NABC member company that supports the vision of the National Auto Body Council® through donation of their time and resources. Companies will be nominated by the NABC™ Board of Directors, and members at all levels of NABC™ membership are eligible. The winner will be named this fall, and will be recognized on a new lifetime traveling trophy. In addition, the NABC will make contributions to two organizations in the recipient’s honor – one sanctioned by NABC and one by the recipient.

The NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award recognizes the individual in the collision repair industry that has delivered exemplary service in the NABC mission of Changing and Saving Lives Every Day, far beyond their role in the industry. Individuals may be nominated by a member of the NABC Board of Directors or by the public. This award will also be presented this fall, and they will receive an engraved trophy to signify their accomplishments. In addition, the NABC™ will make contributions to two organizations in the recipient’s honor – one sanctioned by NABC™ and one chosen by the recipient.

Deserving individuals may be nominated for the NABC™ Changing and Saving Lives award by a member of the NABC™ Board of Directors or by the public. The nominee should demonstrate the following criteria:

Demonstrates an intense commitment to helping others

Shares enthusiasm for giving back to the community

Maintains perseverance in the face of adversity

Is always willing to volunteer and get involved

Viewed as a model citizen who enriches their community

Is well known as a reliable person who takes on societies most complicated challenges

Implements change in a positive manner and works tirelessly to ensure its success

Values diverse points of view

Establishes effective partnerships across their community

Nominations run through August 15, 2020. Entry forms are available here. For more information, contact the NABC™ Awards Committee Co-Chairs Kevin Creegan or Debbie Teter at NABCAwards@ nationalautobodycouncil.org.