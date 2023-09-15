Matt Ebert of Crash Champions to Lead 2023 MSO Symposium

Matt Ebert, Founder & CEO of Crash Champions, will serve as emcee for the 2023 MSO Symposium, which will take place Monday, Oct. 30, at The Mirage Convention Center in Las Vegas.

“Throughout its history, the MSO Symposium has earned a reputation as a dynamic platform that brings together top MSO leaders and executives,” Ebert said. “As a lifelong collision repair professional and MSO founder, it’s a true privilege to serve as emcee for this year’s event.”

Ebert is a passionate entrepreneur who founded Crash Champions in 1999 as a single local repair center serving New Lenox, IL. He has overseen the rapid expansion of the brand into the third-largest MSO in the U.S. Today, Crash Champions serves customers at more than 600 locations in 36 states as the largest founder-led MSO in the country.

“The MSO Symposium has served as the genesis of many significant advancements and innovations in our industry,”

Ebert added. “And I believe the 2023 edition of the MSO Symposium will continue that proud tradition.”

This year’s MSO Symposium encompasses extensive networking opportunities and a very informative agenda. The program will assist small, medium, and large MSOs and growing independent repair facilities in understanding current influences on their business and the data behind it. The program runs from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Monday, October 30 with sessions that include discussions on private equity, the economy, consolidation trends, expanding streams of income, and an outlook on the industry’s future.

Ebert joined the MSO Symposium’s Advisory Board in 2022. He was named the 2022 MSO Executive of the Year and was recently named a winner of the Midwest Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneur of the Year award.

“Matt’s participation and experience instantly had a positive impact on the program. We are pleased to have him serve as emcee at our 12th annual event.” explains Roy Schnepper, former chair and current board member of the MSO Symposium.

To join leading executives from the largest and most successful collision repair facilities in North America at this exclusive annual event, those who qualify may register by following this link. To meet the attendance requirements, one must be an owner or executive of any size multi-shop operation (MSO), an employee of an independent collision repair facility operating with greater than $3 million in annual sales, or a representative of a vehicle manufacturer (OEM) or insurance company. The only exception is the limited number of sponsors that help underwrite the program.

Additional information can be found at: msosymposium.com or by calling 281-819-2332

About MSO Symposium

The MSO Symposium is an annual conference directed by many of the most experienced, high-growth executives working within multi-shop operators, or MSOs, of the automotive collision repair industry. This event, now in its 12th year, offers unique opportunities to learn from and network with industry peers and leaders, acquire knowledge from field experts on current topics influencing the collision repair business, and discover equipment and services made for collision repair business’ success.