Kelley Blue Book: 2020 ‘Best Resale Value Awards’ for cars, trucks & SUVs

In addition to the brand and category champions below, we’ve also recognized the 10 vehicles that retain their value better than all other 2020 models.
2020 Best Resale Value Brands
2020 Best Resale Value Brand
Subaru takes the title with five category champions. Read more
2020 Best Resale Value Luxury Brand
Porsche tops all luxury brands for the fourth time. Read more
2020 Best Resale Value SUVs
2020 Subaru Crosstrek
Best Subcompact SUV
2020 Subaru Forester
Best Compact SUV
2020 Subaru Outback
Best 2-Row Midsize SUV
2020 Toyota Highlander
Best 3-Row Midsize SUV
2020 GMC Yukon
Best Full-Size SUV
2020 Jeep Wrangler 4-Door
Best Off-Road SUV
2020 Volvo XC40
Best Subcompact Luxury SUV
2020 Porsche Macan
Best Compact Luxury SUV
2020 Porsche Cayenne
Best 2-Row Midsize Luxury SUV
2020 Lexus GX
Best 3-Row Midsize Luxury SUV
2020 Lexus LX
Best Full-Size Luxury SUV
2020 Best Resale Value Cars
2020 Subaru Impreza
Best Compact Car
2020 Subaru Legacy
Best Midsize Car
2020 Toyota Avalon
Best Full-Size Car
2020 Chevrolet Corvette
Best Sports Car
2020 Lexus ES
Best Entry-Level Luxury Car
2020 Lexus GS
Best Luxury Car
2020 Porsche Panamera
Best High-End Luxury Car
2020 Best Resale Value Trucks, EVs, Minivan
2020 Toyota Prius Prime
Best Hybrid Car
2020 Tesla Model X
Best Electric Vehicle
2020 Honda Odyssey
Best Minivan
2020 Toyota Tacoma
Best Mid-Size Pickup Truck
2020 Toyota Tundra
Best Full-Size Pickup Truck
2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD
Best Heavy-Duty Pickup Truck
About the Best Resale Value Awards
With more than 90 years of experience determining vehicle market values, Kelley Blue Book has the unparalleled expertise and vast data needed to accurately predict and track depreciation based on vehicle specifications, trim levels, sales data, economic conditions and competition within vehicle segments. The Best Resale Value Awards are informed by the same Kelley Blue Book values used by financial and insurance institutions in determining used-vehicle market pricing.
Choosing a vehicle with better-than-average depreciation is important whether you’re leasing, financing or purchasing a new car outright. Resale value, or residual value, is what the car will eventually be worth as a used vehicle, and has a major impact on your overall operating costs across the full buy-own-sell ownership cycle. Depreciation in the first several years of a vehicle’s life often outstrips fuel, maintenance and insurance costs combined. A vehicle that retains its value and appeal in the used vehicle market is the key to minimizing your out of pocket expenses.