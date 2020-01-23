Kelley Blue Book: 2020 ‘Best Resale Value Awards’ for cars, trucks & SUVs

In addition to the brand and category champions below, we’ve also recognized the 10 vehicles that retain their value better than all other 2020 models.

2020 Best Resale Value Brands

2020 Best Resale Value Brand Subaru takes the title with five category champions. Read more 2020 Best Resale Value Luxury Brand Porsche tops all luxury brands for the fourth time. Read more

2020 Best Resale Value SUVs

2020 Best Resale Value Cars

2020 Best Resale Value Trucks, EVs, Minivan

About the Best Resale Value Awards

With more than 90 years of experience determining vehicle market values, Kelley Blue Book has the unparalleled expertise and vast data needed to accurately predict and track depreciation based on vehicle specifications, trim levels, sales data, economic conditions and competition within vehicle segments. The Best Resale Value Awards are informed by the same Kelley Blue Book values used by financial and insurance institutions in determining used-vehicle market pricing.

Choosing a vehicle with better-than-average depreciation is important whether you’re leasing, financing or purchasing a new car outright. Resale value, or residual value, is what the car will eventually be worth as a used vehicle, and has a major impact on your overall operating costs across the full buy-own-sell ownership cycle. Depreciation in the first several years of a vehicle’s life often outstrips fuel, maintenance and insurance costs combined. A vehicle that retains its value and appeal in the used vehicle market is the key to minimizing your out of pocket expenses.