Kelley Blue Book: 2020 ‘Best Resale Value Awards’ for cars, trucks & SUVs

In addition to the brand and category champions below, we’ve also recognized the 10 vehicles that retain their value better than all other 2020 models.

2020 Best Resale Value Brands

Best Resale Value Car Brand: Subaru

2020 Best Resale Value Brand

Subaru takes the title with five category champions. Read more
Best Resale Value Luxury Car Brand: Porsche

2020 Best Resale Value Luxury Brand

Porsche tops all luxury brands for the fourth time. Read more

2020 Best Resale Value SUVs

2020 Subaru Crosstrek

Best Subcompact SUV
2020 Subaru Forester

Best Compact SUV
2020 Subaru Outback

Best 2-Row Midsize SUV
2020 Toyota Highlander

Best 3-Row Midsize SUV
2020 GMC Yukon

Best Full-Size SUV
2020 Jeep Wrangler 4-Door

Best Off-Road SUV
2020 Volvo XC40

Best Subcompact Luxury SUV
2020 Porsche Macan

Best Compact Luxury SUV
2020 Porsche Cayenne

Best 2-Row Midsize Luxury SUV
2020 Lexus GX

Best 3-Row Midsize Luxury SUV
2020 Lexus LX

Best Full-Size Luxury SUV

 

2020 Best Resale Value Cars

2020 Subaru Impreza

Best Compact Car
2020 Subaru Legacy

Best Midsize Car
2020 Toyota Avalon

Best Full-Size Car
2020 Chevrolet Corvette

Best Sports Car
2020 Lexus ES

Best Entry-Level Luxury Car
2020 Lexus GS

Best Luxury Car
2020 Porsche Panamera

Best High-End Luxury Car

 

2020 Best Resale Value Trucks, EVs, Minivan

2020 Toyota Prius Prime

Best Hybrid Car
2020 Tesla Model X

Best Electric Vehicle
2020 Honda Odyssey

Best Minivan
2020 Toyota Tacoma

Best Mid-Size Pickup Truck
2020 Toyota Tundra

Best Full-Size Pickup Truck

2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD

Best Heavy-Duty Pickup Truck

About the Best Resale Value Awards

With more than 90 years of experience determining vehicle market values, Kelley Blue Book has the unparalleled expertise and vast data needed to accurately predict and track depreciation based on vehicle specifications, trim levels, sales data, economic conditions and competition within vehicle segments. The Best Resale Value Awards are informed by the same Kelley Blue Book values used by financial and insurance institutions in determining used-vehicle market pricing.

Choosing a vehicle with better-than-average depreciation is important whether you’re leasing, financing or purchasing a new car outright. Resale value, or residual value, is what the car will eventually be worth as a used vehicle, and has a major impact on your overall operating costs across the full buy-own-sell ownership cycle. Depreciation in the first several years of a vehicle’s life often outstrips fuel, maintenance and insurance costs combined. A vehicle that retains its value and appeal in the used vehicle market is the key to minimizing your out of pocket expenses.

