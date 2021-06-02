Growing Up in the Business: ASA Podcast (Episode 98)

In the first of a two-part podcast, we talk with Kathryne about growing up in the business and how it helped her discover her desire to serve.

She also shares her personal story about how she moved from the world of sports management to her present position with ASA-Texas.

Along the way, Kathryne offers a glimpse into the lives of a family who has made a difference in their local community and our industry.

It’s a story with a few surprises.