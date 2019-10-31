Greg’s Champion Auto: 2019 ASA Top 10 Website

Greg’s Champion Auto

Website address: Gregschampionauto.com

Business address: 55 Star St., Mankato, Minnesota 56001

Phone Number: (507) 344-3300

Month & Year Website Launched: June 2012

Month & Year of Last Redesign: June 2016

Judge’s comments:

“From the easy navigation to the photos of the clean, professional service and waiting area, this website checks all the boxes. With a click of the prominent navigation bar, visitors can see the services offered, find out about specials, schedule service and read reviews from other satisfied customers. The website does a great job of building trust and communicating the expertise and sense of community the business embodies.”

In their own words:

Website’s objective and/or purpose?

“The objective of this website is to increase brand awareness, attract new customers to the business and present important business information in a user-friendly format.”

Website’s outstanding or innovative feature about the website?

“This website’s outstanding features are its easy-to-use online scheduling, strong call to actions, and interactive design sections. The interactive sections make it easy to read reviews and connect with the shop on social media. Overall, the combined features create a user-friendly experience for all customers.”