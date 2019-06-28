Fundera.com: Best small business management tips from 31 top entrepreneurs
By Ray Fisher / ASA Executive Director
The summer can be a challenging time of year.
Repair facilities are busy, staff vacation time rises and it is easy to get caught up in the day to day.
Here are some good tips from from Fundera.com as a reminder not to take your eye off the important things:
“To get a glimpse into how other entrepreneurs approach small business management, we asked 30 of your fellow small business owners: What’s your best small business management tip?”
1. Empower Your Employees
“For companies below a certain size, employees can and should be made to feel directly connected to the success and growth of the business. Even if they’re not equity partners, helping to build a successful business—and being recognized as an integral component—is a point of pride, a valuable résumé item for the future, and does wonders for morale and motivation.”
— Nate Martin, CEO of Puzzle Break